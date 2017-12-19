The Grinch has been pinched! After a 5-year-old in Mississippi called 911 this weekend for fear that the Scrooge-like character might spoil Christmas, local cops assured the boy that the holidays will go off without a hitch by putting a man in a Grinch costume behind bars. TyLon Pittman was moved to call 911 on Saturday after watching Grinch videos on a cell phone. Officer Lauren Develle drove to TyLon’s house to make sure he knew authorities would stop the Grinch from ruining Christmas. “I want y’all to come back to my house and take him to jail,” TyLon said in a video his brother shared on Facebook. “He steals everybody’s Christmas.” On Monday, TyLon was invited to the local police station to help lock up the Grinch. “For them to go this far and have this happen…it means a lot,” his brother says. “It just shows that there are some really good people out there.”