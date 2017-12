Here are some of the industries in America that unfortunately are DYING.

Over 140 million people work in the US, and while some industries continue to grow, sadly, some continue to decline. Here are just a few of America’s DYING industries…

– Office Supplies

– Bookstores

– Sound Recording Studios

– Textiles

– Formal Wear and Costume Rental

– Newspaper Publishers

– Telephone Manufacturing

– Photofinishing

– Libraries and Archives

– Video Tape And Disc Rental

Click Here to see more.