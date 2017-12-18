Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Jill DevineBy Jill Devine
Filed Under:Buzzfeed, Gift, Holidays, Jill Devine, Secret Santa

I haven’t participated in a Secret Santa exchange in a long time.  I know a lot of people who consider it a tradition and look forward to every year.  Those people probably haven’t received a gift like the ones listed below.

BuzzFeed put out a list of the worst Secret Santa gifts their readers have ever gotten. Here are a few highlights:

*”I work in a lab and once received bobcat urine in a perfume bottle as a gag gift for Secret Santa! I did not realize what it was until it was too late and had sprayed it on myself. My Secret Santa thought it was hilarious, though.”

*”A magazine that featured ‘how to lose weight,’ a Bath and Body Works hand sanitizer, and a dog Christmas ornament. I have cats.”

*”I bought a nice blanket for my then-boyfriend’s grandmother. Sadly, that following year she passed away, and to my surprise, I was gifted the same blanket from his aunt!”

*”When I was 15, my aunt messed up Secret Santa, so my cousin got two gifts and I got none. My uncle felt bad so he grabbed some ham from the leftovers, wrapped it in a napkin and wished me Merry Christmas.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live