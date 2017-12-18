Here are the people you should ALWAYS tip during the holiday season.

The holidays are a time for joyful gatherings with family and friends, and it’s also the time to show your appreciation for those who provide you with regular goods and services.

Here are the people you should ALWAYS tip, with a suggested amount or item, during the holidays…

– Your mail carrier: baked goods

– The friendly folks at your salon: extra tip

– Any household help: extra cash

– Those who take care of your kids: DIY gifts

– Healthcare providers: something that relates to their specialties

– Your boss and co-workers: professional gifts

– Pet sitter: cash or small gift

– Your Handyman – a small gift

– Your healthcare aide: cash or donation on their behalf

– Your paper delivery person – cash or small gift card

Click Here to see more.