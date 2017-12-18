Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Win: A pair of tickets to see Charlie Puth

Contest Ends: Thursday, December 21, 2017

Listen to the Y98 Morning Show Monday through Thursday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld on the Voicenotes Tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 6, 2018.

Tickets will be available in a Y98 presale on Thursday, December 21st from 10am-10pm. Use the code Y98 to get your tickets before they’re on sale to the general public.

Lawn and Select Reserved Tickets will be just $18 the first week of sales.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, December 21, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

