A lot of things happened this year concerning Hollywood celebrities. Here the TOP showbiz stories of 2017…

1) The Las Vegas Shooting: On October 1st, a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas. 58 people were killed, and another 546 were injured. There were roughly 22,000 people at the concert.

2) The Manchester Bombing: On May 22nd, there was an Islamist terror attack in Manchester, England, immediately following an Ariana Grande concert. A homemade bomb detonated, and 23 people were killed, including the attacker, and an eight-year-old girl. Over 500 people were injured. There were 14,200 people at the concert.

3) Hurricane Relief: In August, two major hurricanes, Harvey and Irma, blasted the U.S. gulf coast with winds exceeding 130 miles per hour. And then in September, Hurricane Maria rocked Puerto Rico with winds exceeding 155 miles per hour.

4) The Year of Trump: Whatever else you want to say about 2017, you can’t deny it was interesting. Nor can you deny that PRESIDENT TRUMP was the REASON it was so interesting.

5) The Decapitation Photo: Kathy Griffin took her hatred of President Trump way too far in May, and posed for a photo with a prop made to look like Trump’s bloody, decapitated head.

6) The Fake Senate Run: Not long after President Trump took office, there were rumors that Kid Rock was thinking of running for the U.S. Senate.

7) The Fake Shark Race: Speaking of hoaxes, in July Michael Phelps said he would be racing a great white shark in “open water” for Discovery’s Shark Week in “open water.” Obviously, that didn’t happen. The whole thing was simulated.

8) Award Show Mistakes: The Oscars ended on a bizarre note back in February, when the wrong Best Picture winner was announced. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway said that the winner was “La La Land”, but then the accountants who tally the votes came out to let everybody know that “Moonlight” had actually won.

9) The Competition Shows: In February, just nine months after “American Idol” ended its 15-year run on Fox, there was talk that NBC was thinking of bringing it back. And then, there was word that there might be a bidding war for it, and that Fox was interested.

10) Harassment Overwhelm: What’s the showbiz story of 2017? No guesswork needed. It was SEXUAL HARASSMENT. As tiring as it was to report on, it’s been a landmark time for women in all professions, and it could be the beginning of real change.