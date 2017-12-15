(Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Here’s the BEST Netflix original shows.

It’s hard to believe, but just FOUR years ago, Netflix was just launching their original programming, and they only had three shows: “House of Cards”, “Hemlock Grove”, and “Orange Is the New Black”.

Now, there are at least four dozen Netflix originals, and well over 100 if you include movies. Uproxx.com recently ranked 48 shows from best to worst. And here’s THEIR Top 10:

1. “Orange Is the New Black”, 5 seasons, 65 episodes

2. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, 3 seasons, 39 episodes

3. “BoJack Horseman”, 4 seasons, 48 episodes

4. “Stranger Things”, 2 seasons, 17 episodes

5. “Master of None”, 2 seasons, 20 episodes

6. “G.L.O.W.”, 1 season, 10 episodes

7. “Dear White People”, 1 season, 10 episodes

8. “Mindhunter”, 1 season, 10 episodes

9. “Godless”, 1 season, 7 episodes

10. “Marvel’s Daredevil”, 2 seasons, 26 episodes

