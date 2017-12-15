Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:best, drivers, Morning Show, States, worst, Y98 Morning Show

A new study ranked all 50 states on their driving abilities.

A new study ranked all 50 states from the best drivers to the worst using five criteria: Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations, and deaths.

The 10 states with the best drivers are: Rhode Island . . . Florida . . . Mississippi . . . Michigan . . . Arkansas . . . Nevada . . . South Dakota . . . ILLINOIS . . . West Virginia . . . and Oklahoma.

And the 10 states with the worst are: California . . . Minnesota . . . Utah . . . South Carolina . . . Washington . . . Nebraska . . . Maine . . . Virginia . . . Idaho . . . and North Dakota.

Click Here to see more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live