More cookies are being turned into cereals!

Back in June, Post brought back Oreo O’s cereal a decade after it disappeared from shelves. And apparently, people really liked eating cookies for breakfast again, because it’s about to get some company.

Post just announced they’ll be making two more cookie cereals: Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy.

And they’ll be in stores before the end of the month.

Click Here to see more.