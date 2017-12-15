(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Check out the movie franchises and TV shows Disney will be getting from Fox.

Disney officially announced its purchase of the majority of 21st Century Fox yesterday. There are a lot of potential implications, and here are some of the MOVIE franchises that Disney will get…

“Die Hard” . . . the sci-fi movies “Avatar” . . . “Alien” . . . “Predator” . . . “Independence Day” . . . “Planet of the Apes” . . .

The young adult sci-fi and fantasy movies “The Maze Runner” . . . “Percy Jackson” . . . and “The Chronicles of Narnia” . . .

The kid flicks “Night at the Museum” . . . “Ice Age” . . . “Alvin and the Chipmunks” . . . and “Home Alone” . . .

And the superhero movies “X-Men” . . . “Fantastic Four” . . . “Wolverine” . . . and “Deadpool”.

Here are some of the TV shows that Disney will soon have…

“24”, “American Horror Story”, “Empire”, “Homeland”, “The X-Files”, and “This Is Us”. Plus the animated shows “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons”.

