Here are the things you SHOULDN’T say at your office Christmas party.

According to “Business Insider”, here are the things NOT to say at your office Christmas party…

1. ‘Could you introduce me to your daughter/son?’

2. ‘I never realized you had such an amazing body — the way you dress in the office is far too conservative.’

3. ‘Can I drive you home?’

4. ‘I’m so drunk right now!’

5. ‘Have you heard …’

6. ‘I hate my boss / I’m putting in my notice.’

7. ‘Did you get your bonus yet?’

8. ‘Let’s spike the eggnog.’

9. ‘Everything’s going pretty well in our department …’

