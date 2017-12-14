Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Here are the most STRESSFUL parts of making Christmas dinner, according to a new survey.

Are you in charge of Christmas dinner this year?

A new survey had people rank the most stressful parts of making and hosting Christmas dinner. And here are the results…

1. Timing things so all the food is done at the same time, 50%.

2. Preparing the main course, 14%.

3. Making all of the side dishes, 11%.

4. Taking all of your guests’ dietary needs into consideration, 11%.

5. Having drinks people will like, 6%.

6. Serving the food, 5%.

7. Preparing appetizers and desserts, 3%.

