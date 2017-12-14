Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
A list of the most OVERRATED albums of 2017 includes…

Uproxx.com has a list of ‘The Most Overrated Albums of 2017.’ The site says there was a LOT of overrated music this year, so these are just the most egregious examples. And they said that yes, sometimes it DOES have to do with the artist.

Here’s the list, in no particular order.

1. “Harry Styles”, Harry Styles

2. “American Dream”, LCD Soundsystem

3. “Reputation”, Taylor Swift

4. “Everybody”, Logic

5. “Nothing Feels Natural”, Priests

6. “17”, XXXtentacion

7. “Black Ken”, Lil B

8. “The Thrill of It All”, Sam Smith

9. “Grateful”, DJ Khaled

10. “All American Made”, Margo Price

