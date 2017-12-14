Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars, and Nina Simone will all join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Bands that didn’t make the cut this year include Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Judas Priest, Depeche Mode, Kate Bush, the Eurythmics, and LL Cool J.

The induction ceremony goes down April 14th in Cleveland. An edited version will air later on HBO.

