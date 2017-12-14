(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars, and Nina Simone will all join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will consist of Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars, and Nina Simone. And yes, Jon Bon Jovi says Richie Sambora WILL be part of the festivities.

Bands that didn’t make the cut this year include Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Judas Priest, Depeche Mode, Kate Bush, the Eurythmics, and LL Cool J.

The induction ceremony goes down April 14th in Cleveland. An edited version will air later on HBO.

Click Here to see more.