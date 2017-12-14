Get ready to have barbecue, burgers and boats in Forest Park!

St. Louis Magazine broke the news that the owners of Cyrano’s, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Sugarfire Smoke House, and Sugarfire Pie will take over the Boathouse in Forest Park.

Sugarfire’s co-owner Charlie Downs mentioned that customers will be able to taste food from all three restaurant menus and special attention will be paid to developing a substantial kids’ menu.

Another great piece of news is that the boats will be staying. Downs said, “We’re going to have fun with the boats,” he promises. “Let’s just say it won’t be just canoes and pedal boats.”

