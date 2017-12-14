Sorry, ‘NSYNC fans. JC Chasez just put the kibosh on any hope of a reunion.

“The answer is no,” JC tells Us Weekly. “I know people want to hear a different answer but we felt like we did what we set out to do.”

He adds, “By the way, we are all still friends and we all still talk about this stuff. But the way we went about it was we had to be inspired by something. And that’s the only way we would do anything.”

JC says they want to continue to be honest with their fans.

“I would never want to take anything from anyone that didn’t feel genuine,” he says. “That’s just kind of the way we approach everything that we do. … I think if they are going to invest in you then you should be fair to them. If you’re not giving everything that you have then you shouldn’t be doing it. That’s out of respect for them.”

Sounds like they won’t be joining Justin Timberlake for his Super Bowl halftime performance after all. But hopefully, the group will come together to accept their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and they’ll all be reunited on that line of ‘NSYNC-inspired merchandise that’ll be out next year as well.

As previously reported, that line includes retro 90’s inspired clothing, as well as accessories, electronics, seasonal and home decor, games, collectible figures, slot machines, and more.

