How long are you contagious after you’ve been sick?

Colds are most contagious within 5 to 7 days after your symptoms start. But don’t go blaming the wrong person for getting you sick. Once you’re exposed to a virus, it usually takes 2 to 3 days to see symptoms. So if someone with a cold hugs you and you feel sick the next morning, it’s probably NOT their fault.

