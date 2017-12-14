Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
So, how do you cut your TOAST?

The big debate on Twitter right now is how do you cut your toast?

The person who posed the question posted pictures of toast cut three different ways: Diagonally, into two triangles . . . cut in half horizontally . . . and cut in half vertically.

And the consensus seems to be: The diagonal cut is the best . . . the horizontal cut is second-best . . . and anyone who cuts their toast down the center vertically is a monster who should be banished from society.

