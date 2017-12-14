By a party-line vote of 3-2, the Federal Communications Commission moved Thursday to repeal net neutrality, which required internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. As The New York Times notes, scrapping net neutrality could give broadband companies the “power to potentially reshape Americans’ online experiences,” in that they’ll be allowed to block certain websites and charge more for higher-quality service and content.

Here’s how the internet responded to the news:

We’re disappointed in the decision to gut #NetNeutrality protections that ushered in an unprecedented era of innovation, creativity & civic engagement. This is the beginning of a longer legal battle. Netflix stands w/ innovators, large & small, to oppose this misguided FCC order. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 14, 2017

The @FCC's vote to gut #NetNeutrality rules is a body blow to innovation and free expression. We will continue our fight to defend the open Internet and reverse this misguided decision. https://t.co/TXTQWDiBNC — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) December 14, 2017

Welp. #NetNeutrality gone time to get back to my roots… pic.twitter.com/7GUonT0XUy — Tristan (@AyoTristan) December 14, 2017

Getting ready for these to open back up #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/M6Ea8jQSbJ — Hailey Dion (@haileydion1) December 14, 2017

