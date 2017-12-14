39% of people say they’ll get DRUNK before their family’s holiday gatherings this year??!!

According to a new survey, 39% of people say they’ll get DRUNK before their family’s holiday gatherings this year. And 23% will get drunk before their office Christmas party.

And those aren’t the only surprising events we drink before. Here are some others…

1. Wedding, 36%.

2. A date, 29% . . . but for a first date, it’s only 22%, and for a blind date it’s 20%.

3. A flight, 26%.

4. A funeral, 19%.

5. The last day of school, 15%.

