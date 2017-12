(HuffingtonPost.com)

If you are excited about Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming out this weekend, get ready for even cheesier news!

According to Mashable, Cheetos is releasing their very own Cheetos popcorn available at Regal Theaters!

Starting Dec. 15 you will be able to enjoy Cheetos Popcorn at participating Regal Cinemas nationwide.

According to a corporate press release, the “Cheetos-flavored popcorn” will be served “mixed with Crunchy Cheetos.”