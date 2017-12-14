13 September 2009 ?? Frederick, Maryland ?? The Cracker Barrel restaurant chain is due to announce its third quarter financial results on September 15. Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa Press/CrackerBarrel.002/0909140436

I have no problem admitting that I’m a little snobby when it comes to going out to eat. Maybe snobby isn’t the right word to use because I don’t need someplace fancy, but I like going to different places and not your typical chain restaurants.

However, I get the convenience behind the popular chain restaurants and sometimes it’s just easy to go to one of them, especially if you’re with a group of people (you can make everyone happy by picking a “neutral” place).

Recently, The Washington Post‘s food critics decided to rank 10 of America’s most popular restaurant chains, along with the grades they gave each. I’m shocked at their results. Here they are, along with my two cents (if you care):

1 – Cracker Barrel (Grade: A) – Really? This is my least favorite place on this list. Brian and I were just talking about this the other day and we both agreed the only good thing about Cracker Barrel is their store!

2 – Denny’s (B) – I use to go here ALL the time, but haven’t been in years. When I did go, it was fine. I mostly went because of convenience.

3 – Texas Roadhouse (B) – Not a fan.

4 – Olive Garden (C) – Not my favorite place to go get pasta, but I do love their salad, soup, and bread sticks!

5 – Applebee’s (C) – I use to despise this place, but they have really stepped up their game over the last couple of years. They have a really good menu and their double crunch bone-in wings … YES!!!

6 – Chili’s (C-) – I LOVE their chili con queso and salsa! I would go there just for that.

7 – Red Lobster (C-) – Haven’t been in a long time, but have always enjoyed their food.

8 – Outback Steakhouse (D) – Not my favorite steak place and I think it’s a little expensive. I actually prefer Longhorn.

9 – IHOP (D) – Why a D? It’s a great place to go for breakfast! I don’t know if I have ever had anything outside of breakfast.

10 – Buffalo Wild Wings (F) – Really?!?!?! It’s not my go-to place, but I’m a fan. The buffalitos are so good! My two favorite sauces are spicy garlic and Asian zing.

What are your thoughts about the above ratings/grades?