Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
By Paul Cook
Filed Under:Honeymoon, nurse shark, shark, shark bite

A woman snorkeling in the Caribbean on her honeymoon was bitten on the arm by a large nurse shark and her new husband caught the incident on video.

A video posted to YouTube by Sarah Illig shows her being filmed by husband Evan Carroll as they go snorkeling in the clear waters of the Caribbean while on their honeymoon.

“Mid snorkeling with the sharks I felt a whoosh of water, something clamp down on my arm and assumed my husband was playing a prank of me,” Illig wrote in the video’s description. “Less than a second later I realized how much it hurt and looked past where my goggles were blocking my side vision to see the shark (bigger than myself) latched on to my arm. I pulled it away/the combination of the shark releasing and got out of there.”

Illig, who was not seriously injured, cautioned that nurse sharks are not normally dangerous to humans.

“Disclaimer: This is a five foot nurse shark that typically never bite unless provoked via tail pulling, feeding, etc. There was no tail pulling or feeding during my snorkel with them (as you can clearly see via video),” she wrote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Y98 Pet Page

Listen Live