A woman snorkeling in the Caribbean on her honeymoon was bitten on the arm by a large nurse shark and her new husband caught the incident on video.

A video posted to YouTube by Sarah Illig shows her being filmed by husband Evan Carroll as they go snorkeling in the clear waters of the Caribbean while on their honeymoon.

“Mid snorkeling with the sharks I felt a whoosh of water, something clamp down on my arm and assumed my husband was playing a prank of me,” Illig wrote in the video’s description. “Less than a second later I realized how much it hurt and looked past where my goggles were blocking my side vision to see the shark (bigger than myself) latched on to my arm. I pulled it away/the combination of the shark releasing and got out of there.”

Illig, who was not seriously injured, cautioned that nurse sharks are not normally dangerous to humans.

“Disclaimer: This is a five foot nurse shark that typically never bite unless provoked via tail pulling, feeding, etc. There was no tail pulling or feeding during my snorkel with them (as you can clearly see via video),” she wrote.