Some traits that make you live LONGER include…

A new study looked at people who were at least 90 years old to try to figure out what traits they had in common which might mean those traits are tied to living a longer life. And here are the five main ones they found…

1. A positive, optimistic attitude.

2. Stubbornness.

3. A strong work ethic.

4. Living a rural life, and loving it.

5. A strong connection with your family and religion.

The researchers say those are SO powerful that they can even overcome genetics.

