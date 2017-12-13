Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
We know you already have the tissues out during This Is Us, but more tear-jerking news is that you will have to wait a little long for the show to return.

NBC broke the news Tuesday that  This Is Us will premiere on January 9th instead of January 2nd as planned.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the shift allows the show to run more episodes consecutively leading up to the Olympics.

SPOILER, if you haven’t caught up just yet, season 2 ended on Nov. 28th with, as Kevin (Justin Hartley) was arrested for DUI with niece Tess (Eris Baker) stowing away in his backseat.

The drama will continue in 2018 though on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

 

