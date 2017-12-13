(Photo by Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK)

“Melodrama” by Lorde tops “Rolling Stone’s” list of the Best Pop Albums of 2017.

Here are “The Best Pop Albums of 2017” courtesy of “Rolling Stone”…

1. “Melodrama”, Lorde

2. “Rainbow”, Kesha

3. “Reputation”, Taylor Swift

4. “The Thrill of It All”, Sam Smith

5. “Harry Styles”, Harry Styles

6. “After Laughter”, Paramore

7. “Lust for Life”, Lana Del Rey

8. “Number 1 Angel”, Charlie XCX

9. “Dua Lipa”, Dua Lipa

10. “Pollinator”, Blondie

