Today is National Ice Cream Day… again??!!

Today is National Ice Cream Day. Yes, in December. Which is weird, because July 16th was ALREADY National Ice Cream Day. I guess it happens twice a year, like the solstice or something?

Anyway, here are some stats from a new survey in honor of 2017’s second National Ice Cream Day…

1. 80% of Americans prefer ice cream over frozen yogurt.

2. Mint chocolate chip is the most popular ice cream flavor for teenagers . . . cookies and cream is number one for young adults . . . and chocolate is the most popular for people 35 and up.

3. And hot fudge is by far the most popular topping. Caramel syrup is second . . . whipped cream and brownies tied for third . . . and chocolate syrup is fifth.