Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:day, ice cream, Morning Show, National Ice Cream Day, Y98 Morning Show

Today is National Ice Cream Day… again??!!

Today is National Ice Cream Day. Yes, in December. Which is weird, because July 16th was ALREADY National Ice Cream Day. I guess it happens twice a year, like the solstice or something?

Anyway, here are some stats from a new survey in honor of 2017’s second National Ice Cream Day…

1. 80% of Americans prefer ice cream over frozen yogurt.

2. Mint chocolate chip is the most popular ice cream flavor for teenagers . . . cookies and cream is number one for young adults . . . and chocolate is the most popular for people 35 and up.

3. And hot fudge is by far the most popular topping. Caramel syrup is second . . . whipped cream and brownies tied for third . . . and chocolate syrup is fifth.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live