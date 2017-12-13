(L-R) Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrives at the "Suburbicon" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA on Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

I’ve always thought it would be fun to be George Clooney’s friend. He’s smart, wealthy, handsome, and likes to have a good time. My thoughts were confirmed after I heard about something he did for 14 of his friends.

On the MSNBC show “Headliners”, George’s buddy Rande Gerber told an awesome story. In 2013, George invited Rande and 13 of their other friends to his place for dinner.

When they got there, there was a suitcase waiting for each of them. George proceeded to tell them how much they all meant to him, then asked them to open their suitcases. Inside each one was a million in cash and George told them he paid all the taxes, too.

He told them, quote, “I know we’ve all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don’t have to worry about your kids, you don’t have to worry about, you know, school, you don’t have to worry about paying your mortgage.”

OMG! How awesome is that?!??!?!? I would be more than happy to take a million from George lol!

In other George news, he and his wife Amal reportedly passed out noise canceling headphones to several passengers on a flight, along with a note apologizing in advance if their twins cried. Apparently the twins didn’t make a peep, so the headphones weren’t needed. That was a pretty cool thing for them to do.