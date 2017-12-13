Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
One of your favorite jewelry and accessories stores will be closing their doors due to bankruptcy.

Charming Charlie known for their chic jewelry and inexpensive price announced that they will be closing 97 underperforming locations and simplify business operations.

So what does that mean for consumers before the holidays?

The majority of its stores and its website will operate as usual, but according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the Charming Charlie located in the Chesterfield Mall will close.

To read the full press release CLICK HERE. 

 

