From Apple to Macy’s to Go! toy store and more, our 2017 10K Shopping Spree winner, Kathy Fischer of Overland, Mo. had the rush of a lifetime as she spend $10,000 in 98 minutes at West County Center.

She bought coats for the family at The North Face, a new bed at Sleep Number and even bought bags of toys that she’s going to donate to Toys for Tots. The Fischer family is definitely going to have a great holiday this year!

Huge thank you from us and Kathy to our 10K Shopping Spree sponsors, American Eagle Credit Union, BRAVO Cucina Italiana and West County Center.