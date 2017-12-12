Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:10K Shopping Spree, 2017 winner, Video, West County Center, Y98

From Apple to Macy’s to Go! toy store and more, our 2017 10K Shopping Spree winner, Kathy Fischer of Overland, Mo. had the rush of a lifetime as she spend $10,000 in 98 minutes at West County Center.

She bought coats for the family at The North Face, a new bed at Sleep Number and even bought bags of toys that she’s going to donate to Toys for Tots. The Fischer family is definitely going to have a great holiday this year!

Huge thank you from us and Kathy to our 10K Shopping Spree sponsors, American Eagle Credit Union, BRAVO Cucina Italiana and West County Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Y98 Pet Page

Listen Live