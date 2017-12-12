According to a new study, the best cities to be in for New Year’s Eve this year are…

WalletHub.com just released its annual list of the best cities to be in on New Year’s Eve. Apparently they totally reworked their ranking system, because New York was way down the list in 38th place a year ago, and this year it’s #1.

They looked at the 100 biggest cities in America, and ranked them according to 25 different factors. Things like how much booze and hotels cost . . . how many restaurant and nightlife options there are . . . and how much interest there’s been according to Google stats.

The top 10 cities overall are New York . . . Orlando . . . Atlanta . . . Los Angeles . . . San Francisco . . . San Diego . . . Chicago . . . Miami . . . D.C. . . . and Las Vegas.

None of those cities are cheap though. Miami, New York, and San Francisco are three of the most-expensive cities to be in for New Year’s.

If you want to keep costs low but don’t just want to drink alone on the couch, the 10 CHEAPEST cities for New Year’s are El Paso . . . Phoenix . . . Cincinnati . . . Memphis . . . Oklahoma City . . . Tulsa . . . Omaha . . . Greensboro, North Carolina . . . Laredo, Texas . . . and Louisville, Kentucky.

Click Here to see more.