Since Hanukkah starts tonight, do people really get presents all EIGHT nights?

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah starts tonight and lasts through next Wednesday. In theory, that means people could get presents on all eight nights. But do they?

According to a new survey, a surprising number of people say YES. 68% of people who celebrate Hanukkah get something on every single night.

Here are a few other results from the survey…

1. Three-quarters of people spell Hanukkah starting with an H. The rest spell it starting with a C, Chanukah.

2. 10% of Americans say they celebrate the holiday. But since less than 3% of Americans are Jewish, that means there are tens of millions of non-Jews who get in on the action.

3. And 12% of people say they don’t like the signature Hanukkah dish of potato pancakes. Of the people who do, women prefer to use sour cream as a topping for them over applesauce, and men prefer applesauce over sour cream.

