Netflix listed the shows we “devoured” and “savored” this year.

Netflix’s most “devoured” show of the year was “American Vandal”, and their most “savored” show was “The Crown”. Those are the shows that people binged the fastest and watched the slowest.

The Top Five shows that people DEVOURED (meaning that they watched MORE than two hours per day):

1. “American Vandal”

2. “3%”

3. “13 Reasons Why”

4. “Anne with an E”

5. “Riverdale”

The Top Five shows that people SAVORED (meaning that they watched LESS than two hours per day):

1. “The Crown”

2. “Big Mouth”

3. “Neo Yokio”

4. “A Series of Unfortunate Events”

5. “GLOW”

They also listed the Top Five shows that, quote, “got us cheating ” (meaning that people “watched them ahead of their significant others”)

1. “Narcos”

2. “13 Reasons Why”

3. “Stranger Things”

4. “Orange is the New Black”

5. “Sense8”

The Top Five Shows That Brought Us Together (shows that people would watch in groups or as a family)

1. “Stranger Things”

2. “13 Reasons Why”

3. “A Series of Unfortunate Events”

4. CBS’s “Star Trek Discovery” . . . It’s on Netflix for international audiences.

5. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”

