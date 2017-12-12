Online shopping website on laptop screen with female hands typing

My love for Amazon has really ramped up over the last six months. I became a Prime member and have enjoyed the benefits … except I know I’m not taking full advantage of the benefits and need someone to literally sit me down and make sure I am, but that’s a whole other story.

So, the million dollar question … are you done with your Christmas shopping? We’ve got about two weeks until Christmas, so you can still buy stuff online and get it in time. BUT will you get the best price online?

According to a recent study, the answer is yes, you probably will. Especially if you do your shopping on Amazon.

The study looked at prices for 52,000 products at a bunch of stores and websites between June and August – not Holiday prices, but it gives you an idea.

Amazon pretty much dominated across the board. Their prices were an average of 11% lower than at stores like Walmart, Target, and Jet.com.

The only thing they didn’t have the best price on were beauty products. Walmart’s prices were 1.4% lower and Walmart also came close in five other categories: baby products, music, furniture, pet supplies, and sports and outdoor products.

Places like Walgreens that are good for last-minute gifts tended to have much HIGHER prices, up to 40% higher than Amazon.

Keep in mind there’s a lot to be said for buying local and supporting your community, but obviously price is a big factor for most people. The top two reasons people said they preferred shopping on Amazon were price and convenience.