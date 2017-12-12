This story is so sweet and caring. Hopefully it inspires other children (and parents) –

Nolan Adams was only seven when he heard a radio ad for Sanford Children’s Hospital in the car and asked his parents how many toys the kids there received during the holidays. “Fewer than you,” they responded.

Nolan’s parents, Jason and Trish Adams, then took him to a store to buy a toy truck and a stuffed frog to drop off at the South Dakota hospital. The now 11-year-old was so inspired that he started a fundraiser called Nolan’s Project and has continued bringing gifts to children over the years. This year, he made his biggest donation yet, for 176 kids. “I want them to forget about what’s gonna happen next and I just want them to forget about all that and live a normal, happy life,” he explains. It’s really heartwarming and it makes me feel good about myself, and me and my grandma say, ‘It’s better to give than to receive.”

His mother Trish Adams adds, “He says he wants to do it forever, so as long as we’re alive, we’ll help him.”