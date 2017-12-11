On takeout, the average American will spend…

According to a new study, the average American spends $1,175 a year ordering takeout and delivery which works out to about $70,000 in their lifetime. If you spend more than $100 a month on delivery, it might be more than that.

Here are five more stats about our food delivery habits…

1. 82% of people said they order food at least twice a month. Only 4% said they never order delivery.

2. 47% of us feel like we order food too much. And 52% feel guilty about it.

3. The top three reasons for ordering food are you’re craving something specific . . . you’re too LAZY to cook . . . and you don’t have time.

4. 18% say they’re worse at cooking than they used to be because of ordering too much food.

5. The most popular thing we order is pizza, which isn’t surprising. The rest of the top five are French fries, burgers, fried rice, and egg rolls.

