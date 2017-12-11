Here are the BEST and WORST cities for driving.

The driving app Waze just released the results of its annual study on the best and worst cities for driving. Their rankings are based on things like traffic, safety, and the quality of the roads.

And apparently, the city where drivers are the most miserable is . . . Honolulu.

The rest of the 10 worst cities are: Jacksonville, Florida . . . San Diego . . . Los Angeles . . . Portland, Oregon . . . San Francisco . . . Orlando . . . Charlotte, North Carolina . . . Miami . . . and Savannah, Georgia.

The city where drivers are the happiest is Greensboro, North Carolina.

The rest of the 10 best cities are: Lexington, Kentucky . . . Dayton, Ohio . . . Macon, Georgia . . . Albany, New York . . . Harrisburg, Pennsylvania . . . Portland, Maine . . . Kansas City, Missouri . . . Grand Rapids, Michigan . . . and Hartford, Connecticut.

