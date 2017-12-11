Win: A 4-pack of tickets to “Cinderella” on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Contest Ends: Thursday, December 14, 2017

Listen to Paul Cook on Y98 this week and call in for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to “Cinderella” on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, click here for more info.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, November 10, 2017. Read the official contest rules.