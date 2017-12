Kesha and Macklemore will team up in 2018 for ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ Tour and make a stop in St. Louis!

The tour will be performing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 10th at 7pm .

Lawn Tickets start at just $19 for the first week of sales!

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at noon.

