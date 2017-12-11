Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:5 Photos, Build-A-Bear Bakeshop, Cookies, Jen Myers, nutcracker, puppy, Weekend, Y98 Morning Show
(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

Lots of sweets & sweet moments this weekend. After spending Friday afternoon at West County Center with our $10,000 Holiday Shopping Spree winner, I brought home a giant MARSHMELLOW (yes, that’s a marshmellow) from the Build-A-Bear Bakeshop. It’s a new pop-up shop, and the only one of its kind, at West County Center. The kids ate the giant treat while we watched Elf (one of our holiday traditions).

img 2566 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

Look at those puppy snuggles! My kids tell George 20 times a day, easily, that they love him!

img 2569 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

Saturday, I took Nora to the St. Louis Art Museum for The Nutcracker.

img 2588 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

img 2617 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

Dance Center of Kirkwood put on the performance, and they’ll be performing this weekend at the Robert Reim Theatre in Kirkwood. Nora was so excited to see her teacher, Ms. Chiao, as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

img 2679 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

We wrapped the weekend by decorating cookies with friends. Do you see all the frosting on those cookies? I’m pretty sure they’re only edible if you’re under the age of 10.

Jens Weekend in 5 Photos

(Photo credit: Meghan Winegrad)

Jens Weekend in 5 Photos

(Photo credit: Meghan Winegrad)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live