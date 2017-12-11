(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

Lots of sweets & sweet moments this weekend. After spending Friday afternoon at West County Center with our $10,000 Holiday Shopping Spree winner, I brought home a giant MARSHMELLOW (yes, that’s a marshmellow) from the Build-A-Bear Bakeshop. It’s a new pop-up shop, and the only one of its kind, at West County Center. The kids ate the giant treat while we watched Elf (one of our holiday traditions).

Look at those puppy snuggles! My kids tell George 20 times a day, easily, that they love him!

Saturday, I took Nora to the St. Louis Art Museum for The Nutcracker.

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

Dance Center of Kirkwood put on the performance, and they’ll be performing this weekend at the Robert Reim Theatre in Kirkwood. Nora was so excited to see her teacher, Ms. Chiao, as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

We wrapped the weekend by decorating cookies with friends. Do you see all the frosting on those cookies? I’m pretty sure they’re only edible if you’re under the age of 10.