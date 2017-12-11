Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
By Courtney Landrum
Started off the weekend with our 15th $10,000 Shopping Spree at West County Center. Met lots of great listeners and celebrated with Kathy Fischer from Overland.

That night we headed over to W. County for a fun night of Yacht Rock music. A local musician and his buddies get together and play all your favorite 70’s and 80’s songs from when you were a kid. Yes, I did request some 10 cc and a little Rocky Mountain High by John Denver.

Saturday I spent the day in Edwardsville with my sister Dina, my mom, nieces, our friend Cindy, her daughter Maya and her mom to see the Sing-A-Long White Christmas at the historic Wildey Theater. It was a sold out crowd and I may have cried more than once when they sing The General song.

They even gave out props… Glow sticks!

After the movie we headed to Glen Carbon for a delicious early dinner at The Wooden Nickel.
If you get a chance during the holidays, Edwardsville has a great, vibrant downtown with tons of great restaurants and lots of stores.

Hope you had a great weekend…tis the season!

