This morning, I sat down with Meribeth, founder of Dogs On Duty.

Dogs On Duty is a registered 501(3)c whose mission is to provide support for working and service dogs. Many of these dogs are owned and handled by individuals who have no means of fundraising when emergencies occur. They give their time and effort to help others who need their services. Dogs On Duty assists with providing training, equipment and funds for these teams. In addition, Dogs On Duty educates the public on the different types of working canines.