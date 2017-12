A YouTuber gives a tour of his house destroyed by the recent California wildfires.

The Southern California wildfires have burned well over 100,000 acres, and officials say it could end up as the region’s most destructive ever.

A YouTuber named William Osman tried to do a ‘fun’ video after his house burned down in Ventura County, but the longer he walked through the devastation, the sadder he got. It’s heartbreaking. But people are contributing to his GoFundMe page.