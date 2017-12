When you’re pregaming, what drinks are the most likely to destroy your night?

Pregaming is a fine and proud tradition, but how can you make sure that your pre-party doesn’t ruin your time at an actual party?

According to a new survey, 23% of people say they’ve gone too hard pregaming and derailed or destroyed their night in the process. So what were they drinking that ruined them?

1. Tequila, 35%.

2. Whiskey, 29%.

3. Vodka, 26%.

4. Beer, 26%.

5. Rum, 16%.

6. Wine, 13%.

