“Forbes” released their annual rundown of ‘The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians.’ Most of the money comes from touring and various endorsements. But unfortunately, the estimates aren’t very current.

They’re based on total earnings from June of LAST year up to this past June. That’s why Beyoncé is so high.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Diddy, $130 million

2. Beyoncé, $105 million

3. Drake, $94 million

4. The Weeknd, $92 million

5. Coldplay, $88 million

6. Guns N’ Roses, $84 million

7. Justin Bieber, $83.5 million

8. Bruce Springsteen, $75 million

9. Adele, $69 million

10. Metallica, $66.5 million

