A new survey on the popularity of “Star Wars” characters found…

We’re just ONE week away from the new “Star Wars” movie, “The Last Jedi”, so someone conducted a poll to determine which “Star Wars” characters are the most popular.

They asked 2,200 people about 25 characters . . . and not surprisingly, the most popular characters are the old-school ones. Princess Leia is #1 . . . 73% of people had a favorable impression of her.

Luke, Chewbacca, and Yoda are a close second . . . all tied with 72%.

R2-D2 follows at 71%, and then there’s Han Solo (68%), Obi-Wan Kenobi (67%), and C-3PO (65%).

Amazingly, Jar-Jar Binks is NOT the least popular. In fact, there are seven characters with a lower approval rating including Mace Windu, Samuel L. Jackson’s character from the Prequels.

37% of people had a favorable impression of Jar-Jar.

Mace Windu got 32%, alongside Kylo Ren. Below them are Emperor Palpatine (31%), Jyn Erso (29%), Wedge Antilles (28%), Count Dooku (27%), and in last place Supreme Leader Snoke at 26%.

