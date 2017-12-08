(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Apple Music released its most downloaded TV shows of 2017.

Apple Music released their Top 10 most downloaded on iTunes TV shows of 2017…

1. “Game of Thrones”

2. “The Walking Dead”

3. “The Big Bang Theory”

4. “Rick and Morty”

5. “The Americans”

6. “Suits”

7. “PAW Patrol”

8. “This Is Us”

9. “Modern Family”

10. “Grey’s Anatomy”

Obviously, anything you can’t get from Apple couldn’t make either of these lists. That includes movies that are currently in theaters, or TV shows that are exclusive to other platforms, like “Stranger Things” on Netflix.

