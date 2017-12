(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Apple Music released its most downloaded movies of 2017.

Apple Music released their Top 10 most downloaded movies of the year on iTunes in the U. S…

1. “Moana”

2. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

3. “Wonder Woman”

4. “Sing”

5. “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2”

6. “Trolls”

7. “Doctor Strange”

8. “Beauty and the Beast” (the new one, with Emma Watson)

9. “Arrival”

10. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Click Here to see more.