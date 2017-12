Here’s what you spend stuff to cheer yourself up when you’re in a bad mood.

When you’re in a bad mood, do you buy stuff to cheer yourself up?

According to a new survey, the average American spends $1,652 every YEAR buying stuff to cheer themselves up when they’re in a bad mood. That’s roughly $140 a month, or about $32 a week. And it’s close to six figures over your adult life.

The survey also found we spend 155 hours a year making all of those purchases.

