Are your opinions on fast food NORMAL??!!

A new survey asked people for their opinions on all different types of fast food, so we can see how “normal” our preferences are. Here are the results…

1. Who has the best fries? McDonalds got 57% of the vote . . . Chick-fil-A 25% . . . and Wendy’s 10%.

2. What chain has the best pizza? Domino’s got 42% . . . Pizza Hut 31% . . . and Papa John’s 23%.

3. What’s the best sandwich shop? Subway got 36% . . . Panera Bread 34% . . . and Jimmy John’s 22%.

4. Who has the best tacos? Chipotle got 41% . . . Taco Bell 37% . . . and Qdoba 12%.

5. And which chain restaurant has the best breakfast? IHOP got 42% of the vote . . . Waffle House 23% . . . and Cracker Barrel 20%.

